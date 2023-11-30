loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that he will resume the military campaign in the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire agreement ends.

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel , Benjamin Netanyahu signaling the Zionist state’s military campaign in Gaza Strip will continue after the ceasefire. He expressed this as the end of the ceasefire agreement with the group drew closer Hamas .

“In the last few days I heard a question – will Israel return to war once this phase of returning abductees is over? So my answer is a resounding yes,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“There’s no way we won’t return to war until the end. “This is my policy, the whole cabinet supports it, the whole government supports it, the army supports it, the people support it – and that is what we will do,” he added as quoted by Sky News, Thursday (30/11/2023).

The ceasefire deal is due to expire Thursday at 7am local time, unless an attempt to extend it again is agreed at the last minute, with the head of the Israel Defense Forces claiming to have “approved the battle plan” regarding the next stage of its operations against Hamas.

Efforts to extend the ceasefire continue to be made by a number of parties. United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly arrived in Tel Aviv to discuss extending a temporary ceasefire and increasing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinian officials told Reuters that talks were continuing over a possible extension of the ceasefire, which is scheduled to end on Thursday morning local time, but no agreement had been reached.

An Israeli official previously said it was impossible to extend the ceasefire without a commitment to free all the women and children held hostage. The official said Israel believes the militants are still holding enough women and children to extend the ceasefire for two to three days.

A Palestinian official said negotiators were considering whether the Israeli men would be released under different terms than the exchange of three Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli hostage that applies to women and children.

“Qatar remains hopeful that the progress achieved in recent days can be maintained, and that a further extension of the humanitarian pause agreement can be achieved,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ansari said in a statement.

