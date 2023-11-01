loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought religion into the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has brought religion into the war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

In a speech, he likened Hamas to the Amalekites—whom he claimed were the archenemies of Biblical Jews.

Critics say Netanyahu’s tactics show he is deliberately appealing to the Orthodox faction in his cabinet and tapping into “old-school” ideas about religious strife to rally support.

In a televised speech on Saturday evening announcing the ground invasion of Gaza, PM Netanyahu likened Hamas to the Amalekites.

“You must remember what the Amalekites did to you, our scriptures say—and we remember, and we are fighting,” he said.

Netanyahu quoted from Deuteronomy, the fifth book of the Torah—which comprises the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.

In a press conference on Monday, Netanyahu again cited the Bible as he insisted there would be no ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

“The Bible says, ‘There is a time for peace, and a time for war’. It is time for war,” he said, referring to the Ecclesiastes (Ecclesiastes), another passage from the Hebrew Bible.

Israel has intensified air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza following a bloody attack by the Palestinian resistance group more than three weeks ago. The Hamas attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, killed more than 1,400 people, and hundreds of others were kidnapped.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip claims more than 8,300 Palestinians have been killed as a result of incessant Israeli retaliatory bombing, half of them children.