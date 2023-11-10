Suara.com – Electric car manufacturer from China, PT Neta Auto Indonesia (NAI) confirmed that it will introduce two new electric cars, the Sport Utility Vehicle or SUV, in 2024 to Indonesia.

PT NAI Managing Director Jason Ding even said that the two Neta electric SUVs would be assembled in Indonesia.

“Next year our target is very clear, we will introduce two new models, and they will be produced in Indonesia,” said Managing Director of PT NAI Jason Ding, Friday (10/11/2023).

“Yes, both are SUVs,” he insisted.

Jason said that he chose the SUV to suit the enthusiasm of the Indonesian market, which in recent years has directed towards this type of vehicle.

Even though it has only just started playing in Indonesia with its first appearance at the 2023 Gaikindo International Motor Show (GIIAS) automotive event last August, this special electric car manufacturer is confident that it can lead the EV market in Indonesia.

“According to our forecast, these two models will lead and be the only ones in these two segments, so with a timely launch we will become the leader in the EV segment, we are very confident,” Jason emphasized.

Although he has not yet confirmed the prices for the two models, Jason said the two Neta SUVs will be in the middle segment.

He said that electric cars in Indonesia are currently in two price segments that are far apart: very expensive and very cheap. Not many have filled the segment in the middle.

Jason also indicated the possibility of launching both at the PERIKLINDO Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) 2024 after Eid.

“At the moment we have no competitors for these two SUV products, the launch time has not been determined, however, yes, we will launch new products at PEVS 2024, whether these two SUVs or not we will see later,” he added.

The two Neta SUVs are confirmed to be assembled in Indonesia with a Completely Knock Down (CKD) system.

Previously, Neta had introduced a number of electric car products at GIIAS 2023, namely Neta U, Neta V, and Neta S. So far 200 units of Neta V have been ordered in Indonesia.