Suara.com – PT Neta Auto Indonesia (Neta), today (09/11) officially announced the opening of its first dealer located in Kelapa Gading with DC Fast Charging Station facilities.

After officially introducing itself at GIIAS 2023 and launching the Neta V product, this first dealer is further proof of Neta’s commitment and seriousness in entering the Indonesian automotive industry.

“As a form of our commitment and seriousness to present EVs with advanced technology and the best after-sales service in the Indonesian automotive market, we are inaugurating our first dealer,” said Jason Ding, Managing Director of Neta Auto Indonesia.

Neta Inaugurates First Dealer in the Kelapa Gading Area, North Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/2023). (Photo: Neta)

As an electric car distributor, the Neta dealer in Kelapa Gading is equipped with various 3S service facilities, namely Sales, Service and Spare Parts to meet the needs of potential consumers.

In particular, Neta presents a Direct Current (DC) Fast Charging Station facility with 47 KW power, where NETA electric car users can charge from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The Neta Kelapa Gading dealer not only offers transaction services for purchasing units, vehicle inspection and repair, as well as purchasing spare parts and accessories, but also has workshop facilities such as providing 6 Maintenance Bays, special equipment such as Hydraulic Battery Lifters, Insulated Tools, Special Diagnostic Instruments, Motors and reducer disassembly lift, as well as professional Man Power that is certified and in accordance with Neta Standards.

As an electric car brand that has just arrived in Indonesian society, the Neta Kelapa Gading dealer also provides test drive facilities.

Apart from developing a wider dealer network, Neta also provides other after-sales services, one of which is a free home charger and installation which can make it easier to charge car batteries at consumers’ homes.

“The opening of this first dealership is a manifestation of our seriousness and commitment to contributing to the automotive industry in Indonesia. “Through the facilities we provide and quality service at the dealership, we hope to provide satisfaction to consumers,” concluded Jason Ding.