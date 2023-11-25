November 24, 2023

Nervousness in Ducati, Tardozzi attacks Jorge Martin

Tension in Ducati after the second free practice of the Valencia Grand Prix, the last round of the MotoGP season. During the time-attack for direct qualification in Q2, Jorge Martin put pressure on Pecco Bagnaia by putting himself in his wake.

The strategy worked: the Spaniard placed second and directly into Q2, while Bagnaia will have to go through Q1.

The team manager of the official team Davide Tardozzi criticized the behavior of the Pramac team rider: “Martin’s behavior is ridiculous as Marc Marquez sometimes does. He’s okay with it, it’s possible to do it and it’s right. He wants to push himself to win the two races. Maybe he will make it, but we have to get the points we need and not think about anything else. I have always criticized certain things and I do so today too, because for a certain championship level they are not suitable and edifying for a pilot”.

However, Tardozzi does not believe that Martin’s move influenced Bagnaia: “The Spaniard’s marking certainly did not influence the performance of “Pecco”. It will be up to us to give him a hand by preparing the bike better. He has not been happy since this morning, so it’s a bit more our fault than Bagnaia’s. We have to do everything we can to help him be what he is, that is, as fast as always. We haven’t yet found what we need to have confidence on the front. This evening we will analyze the data and tomorrow morning we will work to find the right direction”, he told Sky.

“We thought we were further ahead, but Martin’s marking had nothing to do with it.”

