Nereida’s voice has always moved us. In her last performance, the talent of Antonio Orozco’s team, left her coach on the verge of tears.

Tonight the talent has once again demonstrated that every time she sings she brings a very special feeling. Nereida has left everyone impressed by singing La Llorona with a version that is very much her own.

The public has admired Nereida’s performance and the young woman has taken away some nice words from her coach.

What did you think of his performance? We have fallen in love with her once again. Relive it in the video above!