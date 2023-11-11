Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details.

First of all, Trip World DX will be released on November 30, 2023. Additionally, Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters will be released on January 23, 2024 in the West. And Ufouria: The Saga 2 will be released on February 29, 2024.

