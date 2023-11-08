loading…

Nepal has taken strict action against China’s popular social media platform, TikTok, over the rise of inappropriate and dangerous content. Photo/REUTERS

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs has taken strict action against popular social media platforms China, TikTok, in an effort to maintain the country’s social harmony and protect its national interests.

In a statement released on November 5, the Government of Nepal highlighted the growing concerns surrounding the misuse of TikTok and the negative impact on individuals and society as a whole.

TikTok, like many other social networks, has undoubtedly become an integral part of modern life, playing an important role in personal and social interactions.

However, misuse of TikTok—especially in the form of inappropriate and harmful content—is increasing, leading to serious consequences that include damage to reputation, disrupting peace and security, undermining ethnic, linguistic and religious harmony, and negatively impacting national unity in Nepal.

To address this pressing issue, government agencies, including the Nepal Police Cyber ​​Bureau, recently met with representatives from TikTok’s office at the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs building.

Quoting from Epardafas.com, Wednesday (8/11/2023), the discussion involved high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Communication and Information, and Singapore security agencies as well as international representatives of TikTok.

The main goal of the meeting was to devise a strategy to automatically remove illegal and inappropriate content for publication and dissemination on the platform, and to take legal action against those responsible.

As a result of these considerations, a comprehensive plan has been developed to identify and remove content and activities that disrupt social harmony, encourage hatred and hostility, dehumanize certain individuals or groups, damage religious and social harmony, and involve obscene content.

Legal action will be taken against perpetrators of such activities to ensure accountability and prevent future violations.

The Nepal government in its statement has extended an urgent appeal to all citizens, urging them to contribute to this initiative by sharing only legal and educational content that does not disturb social harmony. By doing this, Nepalese citizens can play an important role in avoiding potential legal consequences if involved in illegal activities on the TikTok platform.

This move by the Government of Nepal signals a strong commitment to protect the country’s social fabric and uphold its values. It remains to be seen how this proactive approach will impact social media use and regulation in Nepal.

However, it cannot be denied that this is a significant step in maintaining social harmony and safeguarding national interests in the country.

(but)