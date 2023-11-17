Suara.com – The band Nemo has officially released its newest single, entitled “Women”. The song’s lyrics discuss men’s anxiety about women’s unpredictable attitudes.

Speaking at a press conference at iCanStudioLive, South Jakarta, the pop unit consisting of Fanidiomiraldi alias Dio (vocals) and Raja Ronaldo (guitar) revealed that this was inspired by the communication dynamics that occur between men and women.

“This song tells the story of the screams of a man’s heart, which is made dizzy by a woman who always has riddles that are difficult to guess,” said Dio in a statement received on Friday (17/11/2023).

“That’s it, if the man makes the wrong move, of course it will make the woman angry. If he’s angry, calm his emotions by asking him to eat. Something like that,” he said again.

The work on the single “Women” involved a number of colleagues, including David Djalung who provided piano and music programming, Glory Sariang in the bass department, and Abed on drum instruments.

“The mixing and mastering process for this single was assisted by Dimas Pradipta,” said Raja.

Not only released in audio form, Nemo’s single “Women” is also available in audio format

visualization, through video clips made by director Heri. The filming process took place at a number of points in Jakarta, including iCanStudioLive, Soulfood, and JPO Sudirman.

The single “Women” which is currently being released will be part of Nemo’s third album which will be released in the near future. Previously, the music group, which was formed on February 19 2016, was recorded as having launched two full albums, namely “A Thousand Days” and “Ending Stories” in 2021.

Apart from that, Nemo has also released three singles, namely “Forever You” in 2021, “Party and Since You Went” in early 2023. In the same year, they also released a collaboration single with Sandhy Sondoro entitled “Tak Create Maps”.

Currently, Nemo’s single “Women” can be heard on various digital music player platforms starting November 17 2023. Meanwhile the video clip can also be watched on the Nemo Official YouTube channel

It is known that the band Nemo was founded on February 19 2016 and is strengthened by two personnel, namely Fanidiomiraldi alias Dio (vocals) and Raja Ronaldo (guitar) who both come from Samarinda.

Dio and Raja took Nemo as the band name from the name of a type of fish, namely Nemo Fish or Clown Fish. They want Nemo’s presence to be entertainment for many people. On the other hand, they also want to be famous like Nemo Fish.

The name Nemo also has a philosophical meaning. Both Nemo personnel believe that when life seems to be drowning in the ocean, all you can do is swim and keep swimming. This philosophy is considered to represent Nemo’s commitment to music, namely continuing to consistently work despite the storms and trials that hit him.