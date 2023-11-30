Game of Thrones became part of the select list of great series in history and as such it is normal that HBO wants to squeeze it to the impossible with the spin-off format. We have heard of projects that even recorded a pilot only to be canceled but we have also enjoyed others (read The House of the Dragon) that have been a real success. Thanks to George R.R. Martinnow we can get an idea of ​​how many we have left to see related to its great story.

There are still spin-offs to come

Saying goodbye to Game of Thrones was hard, very hard. Leaving aside whether we liked its ending or not – that debate will last a lifetime – the closing of the season meant saying goodbye to 10 long years of authentic enjoyment in which we were traveling through Westeros, discovering numerous and complex plots and observing how The noble houses fought for power without rest.

Both the readers of the books and those who did not know anything until they turned on HBO thus closed an intense stage that more than one would have paid to extend to infinity. Therefore, when we heard that they would be varios spin-offs Regarding the series, we all applauded although our joy was soon ruined when we learned that some of them had been cancelled.

This did not happen with The House of the Dragonwhich is based on the book Fuego y Sangre and which has been a great surprise in terms of audience, not even with Jon Snow, which although it still has a long way to go to see the light of day, has already been confirmed even by the lead actor himself (who will once again be Kit Harington). The same happens The Knight of the Seven Kingdomsthe Dunk and Egg series, which leaves us with a total of three confirmed titles.

The interesting thing comes when listening to the words of good old George, who, in a recent interview, said the following:

But We also have about eight other spin-offs that we are developing. The sDunk and Egg series has received the green light. Not the others yet, but we are still working on them, developing some of them.

It is therefore contemplated to expand the universe of Games of Thrones considerably on television, with new proposals that have not yet even been the subject of rumors (others have, such as the travels of Corlys Velaryon or Queen Nymeria). Hopefully we can know more soon.

The House of the Dragon begins pre-production of the 3rd season

In addition to confirming that we are going to have Game of Thrones spin-offs until Judgment Day, the writer of this incredible book saga has spoken about the third season of House of the Dragon.

Even the second one hasn’t even been premiered (it will not do so until 2024), but that is not an impediment for all the paraphernalia prior to filming to begin moving in relation to the next installment. So much so that Martin has stated this about it:

On television we have the new series, The House of the Dragon, which has just finished filming the second season and we are going to do the season three plans soon.

As indicated in The Seven Kingdoms, it refers to the entire pre-production work what lies behind it and which represents the step prior to starting the recordings: searching for locations, planning scripts, configuring new characters and searching for actors to play them… In short, a whole world that must be prepared so that in 2026 o 2027 let’s see a third season on HBO Max.