Avatel It is one of the most recent MVNOs in Spain, with Movistar coverage and many advantages in its price. Now, it has managed to become the winner of the 2023 rural fiber subsidy program in practically the entire territory. Of the 50 provinces, Avatel has achieved more than half to accelerate the deployment of rural fiber.

The grant uses public funds to promote rural fiber deployment through the Único program. This is a program that this year celebrates its third edition and whose mission is to bring high speed to all areas of the country, including more complicated or difficult-to-access areas. Promote rural Internet helping operators and companies. And the one that benefited the most this year has been Avatel in the majority of Spanish provinces.

OMV with more subsidy

Avatel is an MVNO that uses Movistar mobile coverage and whose proposal to bring internet to any area in Spain has managed to beat its competitors in 32 assigned provinces in total of the 49 participants. This will result in it receiving a subsidy of almost 62 million euros that will allow it to bring fiber optics to around 180,000 real estate units, it is estimated. It has been the operator that has achieved the most in the Único program and predominates in practically all of central Spain, Andalusia, Aragon…

Avatel is followed by Adamo. Adamo will receive a subsidy of approximately 34.4 million and is available in Valencia, Asturias, Cantabria… Adamo’s fiber optic installation is expected to reach a network of 81,000 units in total with this subsidy.

But, like them, others. MásMóvil He had never received subsidies from the Único program even though he had applied on previous occasions. She now she has gotten do it in a total of five provinces: in Burgos, Salamanca, Ávila, Teruel and Seville.

And there are others that some provinces have obtained, such as Redi in Alicante or Asteo in Segovia, have obtained a subsidy for the installation of rural fiber in these cities. The surprise, furthermore, is in Movistar, which has achieved only one province of the 49 in which has submitted the candidacy but finally he will be left alone with La Rioja.

Total budget

The total aid budget amounts to more than 134 million in total divided into all provinces and seven different operators: Adamo, Asteo, Avatel, MásMóvil, Movistar, Aberta network and redi. Fifty provinces in total have shared this budget, which ranges from almost 62 million Avatel as the most subsidized company up to 181,409 euros from Movistar.

The financeable budget will vary depending on the area and with great differences between the homes that will be installed in one province or another. More than 25,000 homes in Asturias compared to less than 900 in Gipuzkoa, for example. With budgets that range from 200,000 euros up to more than 16 million euros in the most financed cases.

In total, the real estate units (not all of them will be homes but most of them) that will receive help or subsidy for their installation will be 358,697 throughout the territory.