Neil Druckmann’s work is one of the best creatives in the video game industry. Despite his detractors, the developer has made many contributions and will soon be recognized with an important award.

New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC), like every year of the last decade, will hold one more edition at the beginning of 2024 and although the games that will compete in the different categories are not yet known, today it revealed the figure they will extol. for his constant work and career in the industry.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Neil Druckmann will receive an important award

The container of Andrew Yoon Legend Award from 13th New York Game Awards will be Neil Druckmann, co-president and chief creative officer of Naughty Dogknown especially for having been the main creator of The Last of Us.

“The story of Neil Druckmann is a inspirational and of self-determination. “She built her way from her internship to becoming co-president at Naughty Dog,” he commented. Harold Goldberg, president and founder of NYVGCC. “His ability to create titles that consistently redefine the cinematic gameplay y anthropocentric narrative Not only does he deserve celebration, but his efforts to create characters that represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives have enriched the content in AAA games. “His brilliant work has garnered multiple New York Game Awards over the years and we are honored to recognize him as the winner of this year’s Andrew Yoon Legend Award.”

In case you missed it: The head of Xbox was also recognized with this award in 2023.

Neil Druckmann to receive Andrew Yoon Legend Award

In case you don’t know, this award is offered to recognize people or organizations that exhibit “significant and consistent work that shows innovation y exceptional artistic achievement“. Other figures who have received this award are Phil Spencer, Tim Schafer, Hideo Kojima, Reggie Fils-Aimé And till Rockstar as a study.

The ceremony will take place on January 23, 2024 and that will be when the Naughty Dog creative receives the distinction in person at the SVA Theatre of New York, USA.

What do you think of Neil Druckmann’s new recognition? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to The Last of Us by visiting this page.

Related video: The Last of Us Part II – Improvement Patch for PS5

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News