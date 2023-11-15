Although in recent times there has not been very encouraging news about the multiplayer of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog has hinted that it has more projects in the franchise in development and today the main creative of the studio and the series has just shared one more clue .

Neil Druckmannpresident and main creator of The Last of Us, took advantage of the fact that Gustavo Santaolalla of being the subject of a important distinction to congratulate him and recognize his lifelong artistic work.

“Congratulations, teacher! How incredible oeuvre!”, Druckmann expressed to the person responsible for the soundtrack of The Last of Us.

Will Gustavo Santaolalla work on more The Last of Us?

The interesting thing is that the message did not end there, but Druckmann reminded the creative that there are more plans to continue collaborating, which suggests that there are more The Last of Us projects in plans, since the collaborations between Santaolalla and Naughty Dog have been related to the post-apocalyptic franchise.

“But remember… we have a lot more collaboration ahead of us,” commented Naughty Dog’s top leader.

Unfortunately, there were no further details on this, so we don’t know what future projects Druckmann is referring to. It is important to mention that they do not necessarily have to be video games, since let us remember that the creative was involved in the HBO series The Last of Us and it is very possible that he will also participate in Season 2.

Although Santaolalla has only worked with Naughty Dog on The Last of Us projects, it is not ruled out that he participates in another franchise.

Gustavo Santaolalla received an important award for his artistic work

What award did Gustavo Santaolalla win?

This week the Latin GRAMMY 2023which will recognize the best exponents of Latin music.

The main event is scheduled for November 16, but last Sunday a special gala in which the artistic work of Gustavo Santaolalla was praised.

The prolific Argentine artist received the award for Musical Excellence from the Board of Directors of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in a ceremony in which the legacy of the Argentine rock band was also recognized Soda Stereo.

“Thank you to my friends and family who have shared this story with me. To the musicians, producers and artists I have worked with,” said the artist. “And of course thanks to the fans who have been by my side over the years, accompanying me on every project.”

