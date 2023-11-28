Mayor Bleker looks at this differently. He thinks it is very easy to explain why Enschede opts for an asylum center with 550 residents on the Parkweg. “If I look at an asylum center in Hengelo, in the middle of the residential area, and in Almelo, things are actually going very well. Also if you look at the emergency shelter that we now have in Enschede North, where 550 asylum seekers are housed, that is also going well. very good. So yes, I think it can be explained well, but I also understand that if you live around here (near Parkweg ed.) that you want to go to the council to tell your story. “