Negotiations to draw up the agreement continue slowly Global Treaty on Plastics. The agreement on the treaty, which should be legally binding, was found in the spring of 2022 by the United Nations: since then work has begun to write the draft by the end of 2024.

On paper we should be facing a historic turning point, the most important agreement for the environment after the Paris one. In practice, however, things aren’t going very well.

In fact, the third cycle of the series ended with great disappointment international negotiations in which the text of the treaty should be developed. Over 1,900 delegates took part in the work, representing 161 members, including the European Union and over 318 observer organizations.

The meeting in Nairobi was expected to advance the process by finalizing the draft treaty and starting discussions on what concrete measures should tackle plastic pollution. It was a particularly important appointment, because at this point we should be halfway there: After two previous rounds of negotiations, which took place in November 2022 and June 2023, only two more sessions are now expected in 2024 before the deadline for delivery of the draft.

Delegates discussed the Zero Draft from the Chair of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, compiled a text to include all members’ views and indicated a way forward on issues not yet discussed. The Committee also elected two vice presidents and a new president, Ambassador Luis Valdivieso of Ecuador.

In fact, however, the details of the treaty have never really been addressed, and the work has been significantly slowed down by strong disagreements that they see opposing the plastic industry (closely linked to that of oil), governments and civil society.

Environmentalists are calling for an ambitious treaty that would impose a drastic reduction in plastic productionwith a cut of at least 75 percent by 2040. The countries that produce oil and the plastic lobby are instead pushing for an agreement that aims above all to encourage recycling without affecting too much the production of “virgin” plastic, which it is extremely harmful to the environment and also to the climategiven that it is based on the use of fossil fuels.

Second Graham Forbeshead of the Greenpeace delegation at the negotiations which were held from 13 to 19 November at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, «our leaders have chosen, in fact, to consider petrochemical companies as the only worthy stakeholders listening”.

«If we want to protect our climate, our biodiversity and our health, we must reduce plastic production by at least 75% by 2040 – warns Forbes -: this is indisputable, but more than half of the time available for negotiations is already passed and we are proceeding towards bankruptcy. Governments are allowing interests related to fossil fuels to steer negotiations towards a treaty that will, without a doubt, exacerbate the climate crisis and accelerate uncontrolled climate change.”

Meanwhile, that of plastic already represents a global emergency, both for the environment and for our health. Currently, 90% of plastic is not recycled and most is abandoned in nature or burned improperly. Waste of various sizes is found even on the most remote ocean floors and on the tops of the highest mountains on the planet, while microplastics have been detected in human blood, breast milk and even clouds.

«We must find a solution without allowing the oil and gas producers to dictate the terms of ours survival», continues Forbes. «We have a year to reverse this trend and ensure we celebrate our collective success, rather than condemn ourselves to a dark and dangerous future.”