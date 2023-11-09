Looking for a somewhat strange but spacious means of transport for the whole family? Look no further, because an original Range Rover has been converted into a limousine and can now park in your driveway. If that fits. It is about 100 centimeters longer than normal and received an extra pair of Range Rover doors. Oh, and he has a pretty impressive resume, too.

The special Range Rover was built by Townley Cross Country Vehicles, a company that has made hundreds of these types of cars. The order for this specific limo came from the Sultan of Brunei as a gift for his brother. Later the stretched Range was used to take Mike Tyson to Glasgow in June 2000 for his fight against Lou Savarese. Tyson won, by the way.

The conversion of the Range Rover into a limousine took nine months. In addition to the extension and extra doors, the roof went up and a tinted skylight was installed in the ceiling. The tailgate was replaced with a one-piece version and a special Mason Black paint from Rolls-Royce was applied to the new sheet metal.

The limousine is outdated on the inside, but luxurious

Highlights include a glass plate between the driver’s cabin, two old-fashioned 8-inch televisions with VHS recorders and a cushion with a funny motif. Just cancel your subscriptions to streaming platforms. There is also a traditional English Wilton carpet, walnut veneer trim and Oxblood Connolly leather trim.

All changes added together result in a large receipt. The entire conversion into a limousine cost the sultan 135,000 British pounds, now about 155,000 euros. To stay in the spirit of the times: you could then buy a new Ferrari 360 Modena with quite a few options. The 4.3-liter V8 in the front has only run 27,320 kilometers. So he has suffered very little.

What should the Range Rover deliver?

The special limousine goes under the hammer at Iconic Auctioneers. The auction house estimates that the Range Rover will sell for between £30,000 and £40,000. Converted, you will spend approximately 34,500 to 45,000 euros. There are some additional allowances for the auctioneer, but 50,000 will get you there. That is less than a Renault Espace. If the auction house’s estimate is correct, that is.