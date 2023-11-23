Just want to cash in with a wave model and make a disappointing video? Abt and Scherer won’t let that happen. They come with this Abt XGT, an Audi R8 LMS GT2 racing car that you can buy. An important detail about this Abt XGT: it is completely street legal. According to the makers, this is ‘the most exclusive car that ever left the Abt factory in Kempten’.

The Abt And he is. At the time we thought it was a converted R8 for the road, but it turns out to really be an LMS GT2 racing car that has been made street legal.

The conversion process from racing car to R8 for the road

If you think it’s impossible to get a racing car registered, you’re not wrong. Certainly not in Germany where the TÜV is unrelenting. The process to get the car registered took months. They even had to sacrifice an entire car for crash testing. And then the racing engine still had to meet all emission requirements.

In addition, the car now has a handbrake, central door locking and even a rear-view camera. Of course, a lot of safety components have been added and there is now an instrument cluster that can also be used by people not named Tom Kristensen or Max Verstappen.

Specifications of the Abt XGT

The 5.2-liter V10 engine remains as strong as the LMS GT2. It still produces 640 hp. The car now weighs 1,400 kilos, so each horsepower now has to move 2.4 kilos instead of 2.1 kilos. The seven-speed S-tronic automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels and the top speed is 310 km/h. By the way, it sits on Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires with 19- and 20-inch rims.

Abt and Scherer only built 99 units of the XGT. Each copy goes for at least 598,000 euros. The lucky 99 can still play with different colors and other individualizations. We don’t know yet when you can spot the first XGT, but you can already go to the Abt showroom in Mainz. The special R8 is exhibited there today.