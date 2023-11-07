Nebahat has returned to his old ways and returns to the charge against Asiye. He doesn’t want his son and young Eren to stay together and believes that Yasmin has a chance of winning him over.

In the next chapter we will see Nebahat and Yasmin, more united than ever with a single objective: to end Asiye. “I know that you look at my son with very good eyes,” Nebahat will tell Yasmin, something that the young woman will not be able to deny and that she will end up admitting that she likes Doruk a lot.

Nebahat will then tell him that he has a plan to end #AsDor’s relationship and that, for this reason, he needs his help. Will Yasmin accept her proposal? In addition, the young Yilmaz will star in a strong confrontation with Asiye and Ömer will have to position himself between her sisters. Who will she choose?

On the other hand, Ömer will remain completely devastated after Ahmet rejected him as a father and sided with Sarp. Furthermore, his relationship with Süsen is getting worse and worse and he will discover something that he could not even imagine.

What will happen? Don’t miss a new episode of Brothers to find out!