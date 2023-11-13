Akif and Nebahat continue with their particular meetings behind Suzan’s back. The businessman cannot live without the mother of his son, but neither can he live without his wife… And he is playing both sides!

Doruk’s parents have been drinking at the club again and have become more affectionate than usual. On the way out, they started joking and reminiscing about old times and Şevval saw them and hid behind a door, surprised by the situation.

When they are going to say goodbye, accidentally and between jokes… they kiss on the mouth! Şevval is shocked and captures precisely that moment with his cell phone. In the end he realized that what Ayla had told him was true: Akif was being unfaithful to Suzan with Nebahat!

While Nebahat and Akif laugh about what happened, Ahmet’s wife celebrates having obtained such valuable evidence: What a scandal! Will he show them to Suzan or will he try to blackmail Akif with them?