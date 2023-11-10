“Claire and I are once again disgusted by another unilateral decision by the judges and the Trust. The whole world is watching and is shocked at how we have been treated.” These are the bitter declarations of Dean Gregory, father of little Indi, after today’s hearing which ended with the judges saying no to all the requests made. They were spread by the Christian Concern organization, which is supporting parents of the 8-month-old girl suffering from a serious and rare mitochondrial disease for which the suspension of life support has been confirmed. “This feels like the last kick in the teeth. We will not give up fighting for our daughter’s chance to live until the end,” he added.

“Claire and I – underlines dad Dean – have always wanted what is in Indi’s best interests. She has human rights and we wanted her to receive the best care possible. If the United Kingdom didn’t want to fund it, why can’t she go to Italy and receive the care and assistance that the extraordinary Prime Minister and the Italian Government have offered?” asks the father, reiterating that he wants to continue fighting.

Christian Concern then explained in detail what were the conclusions of the judges who expressed their opinion today, who, declared the organization, “have controversially established that the Italian intervention in the case of Indi Gregory under the Convention of ‘Aia is ‘totally ill-conceived’ and ‘not in the spirit of the convention’. Furthermore, the court has “refused the family permission to appeal against a ruling that Indi’s life support cannot be removed at home”, denying made it possible to manage the little one’s end of life at home.

“They instead ordered the immediate removal of Indi’s life support, but neither the time nor the location were specified,” the body added. Today it was also made known that the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni himself wrote to ask for collaboration between the two countries to complete the transfer of the little girl. “Despite today’s ruling and the observations of the judges of the Court of Appeal, it is not yet clear how the British courts will officially respond to the request made by Indi’s Italian ‘guardian'”, concludes Christian Concern.

“She’s alive. She’s moving. You can see that she’s suffering and that she’s ill. I remember when it was possible I held her in my arms, I washed her, cleaned her. She was trying to express herself, to make herself understood, certainly with the language of a very young child “, Dean Gregory said again to Bruno Vesta during the ‘Cinque Minuti’ program on Rai 1. The decision of the British Court of Appeal is “very difficult to accept. They hoped to move to Italy, to Rome, for therapy, to cure her.”

Of Indi’s three sisters, Dean Gregory continued, “the older sister was in the hospital with Indi for a long time, she took care of her and asked me if there was the possibility of taking her to Italy, but. …”.