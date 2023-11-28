With the premiere of the first of the three Doctor Who specials now available on Disney +, one of its stars reacts to his surprise cameo (Spoilers beware)

Ncuti Gatwa plays the 15th Doctor in the long-running BBC series, also marking a historic milestone as the first black star to play the iconic Doctor Who.

Now on the occasion of the premiere of the Doctor Who special, Ncuti Gatwa, has shared on Instagram the moment in which he shares the screen with David Bradley playing William Hartnell, the first actor to give life to the Doctor in a new version on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the 2013 series An Adventure in Space and Time.

Gatwa will take on the role of the Time Lord upon his return in David Tennant’s 60th anniversary special, and Gatwa is expected to make his debut in the main series in the third special, “The Giggle.” Gatwa’s first full adventure, “The Church on Ruby Road”, will be the 2023 Doctor Who season special, launching on December 25 before the actor leads the series in its first season in 2024.

Gatwa shared a message to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who and the legacy of the First Doctor series. The actor expressed how happy he is to be part of the series and join such a lasting legacy of actors. “William Hartnell to little me. “I feel very blessed to be joining the legacy of this beautiful show… I’m late (as always) but a very happy Doctor Who day.”

You can see the scene below

Gatwa’s appearance in A Time and Space Adventure not only surprised viewers, it perfectly encapsulated the meaning of the series’ original 2013 scene.

In the original version, Hartnell has a vision of Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor while filming his final scenes before his departure from Doctor Who, assuring him that the show’s legacy would continue and would be in good hands despite being heartbroken to leave the role. With the addition of Gatwa to Smith’s place, the 2023 update of An Adventure in Space and Time stayed true to the original message of the scene, as the Doctor’s adventures in space and time continue to leave audiences excited to this day.

Although viewers were surprised by Gatwa’s surprising Doctor Who debut in the re-released An Adventure in Space and Time, the appearance of the Fifteenth Doctor allowed audiences to perfectly close the series’ 60th anniversary. The actor has been open about how much the Doctor has meant to him and how he has incorporated his own experiences into his portrayal of him. As audiences eagerly await Gatwa’s next adventures in 2024, the actor’s reaction is a perfect way to mark the show’s lasting impact.

