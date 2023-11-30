You know, NBA 2K is back! Here we get confirmation of news for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today and focuses on a new trailer for NBA 2K24.

Remember that the title was released on September 8, 2023 in the console’s eShop and also in physical format for €59.99. After learning that it lacks a feature on Nintendo Switch, we have now been able to take a look at the trailer for its third season.

In NBA 2K24 Season 3, Allen Iverson returns to offer new rewards in The City and The Neighborhood. The season brings a winter wonderland with festive events like 25 Days of 2K in honor of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. Offers exciting rewards for MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W Online. To know all the details, you can consult the official development blog.

