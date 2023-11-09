The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched by the Chinese president in 2013, is now in its tenth year and celebrated the Third Forum this October in Beijing with over 110 countries present. Over time this project has become increasingly important for Beijing, to the point of having been included both in the Constitution of the People’s Republic and in the Statute of the Communist Party.

One of its characteristics is precisely the fact that it has an “open” character: there is not a single route but multiple ways to connect China with the rest of the world. Exactly as happened in the times of the ancient Romans and again later, during our Middle Ages, when the caravan routes constituted a maze of roads that allowed trade (and above all mutual knowledge) between East and West. If any of these routes became impracticable, traffic was immediately transferred to another, or maritime routes were used. In this way, for a long time, communications remained open. In the same spirit, the new Silk Road intends to connect China with the whole world while maintaining this characteristic of openness. The over 150 countries involved do not represent a closed field, nor do they aspire to constitute a geopolitical bloc: they are focal points of an immense network of connections that holds them together.

The BRI constitutes, first of all, a qualitative leap in the way China approaches international rules. Indeed, if for a very long time Beijing has had to adapt its national strategies to a context of international rules written by others, with this project it establishes itself on the international stage as a subject capable of contributing, with its own agenda, to the transformation of the global governance system .

The reasons for a choice

One of the main reasons that pushed the Chinese leadership group to launch this project lies precisely in the need to provide a response to the financial crisis that broke out in the United States and the Eurozone. Rather than practice austerity policies, China has decided to export the country’s excess production capacity abroad, thus balancing the insufficient global level of post-crisis investments with sustained economic firepower with the birth of two financial institutions : the Silk Road Fund and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, AIIB.

Added to this is a complex network of infrastructures that allows us to speed up not only the movement of goods but also the exchange of people, making connections easier that in the past required longer travel times and higher costs. But for this network of connections to be possible – and here we touch on a crucial point of the project itself – it is necessary for the area involved to be pacified and the countries crossed to dialogue and cooperate with each other. It is therefore no coincidence that, in parallel with the expansion and strengthening of the BRI initiative, Beijing’s diplomacy has become more active on the international scene and the results were not long in coming. Two countries with historic rivalries and disputes such as India and Pakistan entered the Shanghai Cooperation Organization together in 2017 and two historic rivals such as Iran and Saudi Arabia decided to restore diplomatic relations (thanks to a historic agreement brokered by from Beijing last March) and, from next January 1st, they will jointly enter the BRICS+ group of countries.

If the only way to structure the BRI is cooperation and dialogue between countries, this practice and the results it is bringing will profoundly mark the evolution of international relations in the years to come.

Italy and the Silk Road

Italian interest in the Silk Road has grown over time, culminating in its accession to the Memorandum in 2019 during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Italy. This integration process was preceded by an increase in Chinese investments in Italy starting from 2008 (it is worth remembering that, in the following years, the Chinese Central Bank came to own 1% of the capitalization of the Italian Stock Exchange) and there were many acquisitions of Italian companies in key sectors for Chinese development. Beijing aimed to improve the value chain by acquiring Italian technology, know-how and brands, while Italy sought a geopolitical role through membership of the AIIB and the participation of the Prime Minister (the only G7 country) in the First Belt and Road Forum of 2017. Also in that first phase, various agreements were signed to strengthen cooperation, such as the signing of a memorandum for joint activities in Africa and the Balkans and the Action Plan for strengthening cooperation. Some Italian cities involved in the Belt and Road have also signed agreements, such as Venice with the Port of Piraeus and Genoa with CCCC, a Chinese state company leader in infrastructure construction. At a political level, however, the objectives identified for Italian participation in the BRI were mainly linked to the need to increase the export of Italian products to China to reduce the imbalance in the trade balance. An objective that is certainly important but with a decidedly short-term perspective.

In recent times, thanks to the changed geopolitical context and the tug-of-war undertaken with Beijing first by the United States and then by the European Union, Italian interest in the project seems to be waning. According to a study by the Shanghai International Shipping Institute, in 2030 «the traffic of goods handled by Chinese ports will double, rising to over 25 billion tons, container traffic will be equal to 105 million TEUs, at least 40 million TEUs will move along the Maritime Silk Road to and from Europe.” Therefore, Italy, which is located in the heart of the Mediterranean, has the precious opportunity to reap the fruits of this enormous flow of goods which will invest a strategic area of ​​the world and of direct national interest, emerging from the dangerous situation in which it finds itself : a NATO aircraft carrier close to Africa and the Middle East, in a world in which global balances are changing.

Furthermore, Italy is the second manufacturing country in the EU after Germany: it is strong from an industrial, scientific and technological point of view and has a large number of dynamic and innovative SMEs. The infrastructural system would instead need to be strengthened and modernised, but today it already consists of railway lines, port infrastructures and effective customs clearance procedures which allow the country a competitive advantage. Full integration into the BRI process would therefore allow a qualitative leap. Because if logistics can play a central role (and the experience of the expansion of the Greek port of Piraeus is emblematic from this point of view), it is production capacity and manufacturing that can make the difference. In fact, Italy can aspire to become not only a hub of goods, but above all a platform that receives and transforms products, thus increasing the value chain. Which would fully develop the country’s potential, increasing its interest in the eyes of foreign investors and attracting new technologies.

Last but not least, China and Italy represent two important cultural universes, which need to know and contaminate each other. As President Mattarella rightly stated during his state visit to China in 2017, «We need the “Silk Roads” to multiply and that the paths of our knowing each other – which is never enough, never sufficient, never concluded and completely acquired – delve deeper.”