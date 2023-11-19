The renowned person responsible for The Last of Us franchise.

Neil Druckman is primarily known for his work at Naughty Dog.

We probably all know Neil Druckman, one of the most important figures in our industry, especially for having given us the The Last of Us franchise, whose two installments are recognized as part of the best games in history. This has been recognized on numerous occasions, both by the community and by awards given by critics. Still, it does sound a little strange that right now, with numerous rumors about Naughty Dog and its strange projects, receive an award that honors his entire career.

Concretamente, Neil Druckman will soon receive the Andrew Yoon Legend Award, an award that honors his entire career and will be awarded by The New York Videogames Critics Circle, or NYVGCC. Specifically, the gala in which this award will be awarded will take place on January 23 of next year, 2024, this being reported on the official website of the NYVGCC, in which they offer their reasons for granting this award, highlighting Druckman’s work on The Last of Us and Uncharted franchises. Below you can find part of these statements.

Druckmann has a legendary 20-year career in the video game industry, contributing to iconic titles in the Uncharted series and transcending traditional gaming with the multimedia juggernaut The Last of Us. Neil’s generational talent in game design, storytelling, and directing has earned him countless accolades and cemented his status as an icon in the history of game development.

In this sense we can say that the event organizer offers a totally valid reasonrewarding an industry manager who has given us many high-quality games, although there are also users who have their reservations about this aspect.

Not all users agree

Since it was announced that Neil Druckman would receive this award we could see that several users did not completely agree, especially due to the problems that Naughty Dog has had with crunch during the time in which this manager has been in charge of the projects. It is true that this has nothing to do with the quality of the games that it has given us, but it is true that this argument is totally valid to conclude that, at least in that sense, it has not done its job in the best way.

