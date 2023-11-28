What are Naughty Dog’s plans? The studio has not revealed its next game after The Last of Us Part 2, but Neil Druckmann says it has “other projects in the works.”

More than three years have passed since the release of The Last of Us Part 2. The sonorous and powerful sequel is one of the great PS4 games, but after this, the new game Naughty Dog it resists being revealed.

Since 2020 we have had The Last of Us Part 1, the remake of PS5 and PC and also a lot of rumors about the development of a multiplayer game in the saga and now in January it will arrive The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered to PS5. What new projects is Naughty Dog working on?

Neil Druckmanna well-known director of the company, has given an interview to Entertainment Weekly where he has revealed that he rules out adding characters from the series and other valuable information to The Last of Us 2 Remastered.

Among the most notable we can include several statements. The first thing is that Druckmann has not wanted to update the development status of the online multiplayer game of the saga. This one doesn’t have “no update” for now.

El futuro de The Last of Us y Naughty Dog

Rumors in recent weeks suggested that the project was not going particularly well. However, he has also made a reference to a new game in the saga: The Last of Us Parte 3. Will we have a sequel?

The Last of Us is obviously a world that I love deeply and I know our studio and our fans do too, but I have no comment at this time on the future of the series beyond our focus on The Last of Us Part II Remastered, he added.

Of course, Druckmann confirmed: “We have other projects in the works at Naughty Dog”. Speculations have not taken long to appear. It seems that other games could be ahead of this third installment of the franchise.

Now we just have to wait until January 19, 2024 to see what content Naughty Dog has added in relation to its new release. We know that one of the lost levels of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will reveal a traumatic event for Ellie.

On the other hand, the roguelite mode of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will have at least 12 levels and unlockable characters such as Tommy or Mel. What do you think of this move by PlayStation?