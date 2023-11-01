Would Naughty Dog be working on something new for Sony PlayStation? A new rumor says that they have an IP on the way from 2021 and with a premiere in 2025; codenamed ‘Paradox’ and perhaps single player.

A arises rumor about Naughty Dog, the studio PlayStation for PS4 and PS5 I would prepare a IP who walks away from his games. It may go against the GAAS that was planned Sonyalthough these details are not yet official.

This has originated on 4chan and was shared on Reddit by the user OOO_Katai_OOO, with details such as his code name and what his possible story would revolve around.

It seems that they would be creating a action adventure in a dieselpunk settingwhich goes very much in the opposite direction to others Naughty Dog games on PlayStation and PC.

He comments that they return with their map open in a world that has been submerged by a mysterious black sea and the only communities left are city-states protected by the energy of glowing trees.

From this black sea come monsters called Abyssals, a mix of robots and Lovecraftian creatures. For this reason, these humans have taken refuge in these species of Polis that in turn protect them from these trees.

There is talk of a game with an Open Map where the player would be given the possibility of visiting several islands, each one with its politics and culture differentiated from the other.

The logo of his video games is always led by Neil Druckmann

The most curious thing about this rumor is that it claims to have procedural dungeons, since ancient submerged cities emerge from the sea and become corrupted; becoming a kind of labyrinth.

The code name comes because the main weapons are called Paradoxesact as a kind of artifact with powers capable of altering the laws of reality.

It is said that the protagonists have unique powers that allow them to use multiple weapons, some that the rumor compares to the fruits of One Piece; although at a playable level they are more similar to Ratchet and Clank.

The story has as its protagonists two thief brothers escorting a strange girl with strange powers, apparently she would be the only one who can stop the return of the Royal Abyssals.

The game would be a single-player experience and has been in development since 2021, something that seems to go hand in hand with reports that Sony PlayStation is “concerned” about the focus on games as a service.

If all this is true – or in part -, we would be before the first big PlayStation IP in quite some time; We do not know if it would arrive soon in said year or rather by the end of it.

This could also calm the cheer up at Naughty Dog, since with The Last of Us: Factions things don’t seem to be going well. Furthermore, this month it became known how they are not exempt from layoffs either.

It was worrying that one of the most important developers of PlayStation Studios would have suddenly stalled, but if this meant a new IP for PlayStation 5 things change.

What does this inspire you? rumor that Naughty Dog is working on a new IP codenamed ‘Paradox’ and it would be released in 2025?