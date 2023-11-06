Suara.com – The son of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar bought local products while visiting the Urban Sneaker Society (USS) 2023 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Central Jakarta. Alam admitted that he bought this product not only because he was proud of local products.

The Industrial Engineering student at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) said that the quality of contemporary Indonesian local products has indeed improved.

“Previously, local pride goods were of the quality, no matter how local pride, but now it’s no longer the case, the quality has really improved, the goods are also cool and cool,” said Alam to reporters, Sunday (5/11/2023).

When visiting USS, said Alam, he tried out several local shoe products such as Compass, T-shirts from the local brand Reto from Jakarta, and even culinary products produced by MSMEs.

After trying out several of these products, Alam then decided to buy several t-shirt products from Reto in collaboration with dangdut king Rhoma Irama as well as food and drink brand Bonds from Yogyakarta.

“It’s not something I buy because it’s Indonesian, but something I buy because it’s good and it’s something that I think is a good sign for the creative industry in particular,” he said.

Seeing developments in quality, Alam is optimistic that local Indonesian products will be able to penetrate the global market. However, according to him, consistency is needed to maintain quality so that it can compete with foreign products.

“For example, if you want to buy it, it has to be competitive and has to have quality and so far what I see here is all top level quality,” he said.

Apart from maintaining quality, continued Alam, innovation is also needed to be able to compete.

“Look for mentors, look for benchmarks, the references I see here are many who adopt or are oriented towards a certain style and it works,” he added.