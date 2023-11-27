loading…

Ukraine’s failure to penetrate Russia’s defense lines over the past year shows that NATO should not underestimate Russia. Photo/Illustration

BRUSSELS – Failure Ukraine in penetrating the defense line Russia over the past year shows that NATO should not underestimate Russia. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Speaking to the press ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, he was asked whether the US-led bloc was capable and willing to arm Ukraine for a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the spring.

Stoltenberg claims that NATO members are unwavering in their commitment to Kiev, citing the unprecedented amount of weapons and equipment these countries are sending to Ukraine, and upcoming arms deliveries – including air defense systems and fighter jets, as well as recent pledges by Germany and the Netherlands to provide combined military aid of nearly $11 billion to Kiev next year.

However, the NATO Secretary General admitted that even with large and significant military support from NATO allies, Ukraine over the past year has not been able to move on the front lines.

“And that reflects the fact that we should not underestimate Russia,” he said.

“Their defense industry is in a state of war, they are able to supply their troops with ammunition and new capabilities… which makes it difficult to achieve the territorial gains we hope for,” he added as quoted by RT, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Earlier in a press conference, the NATO Secretary General rejected the notion that the conflict was currently at a “dead end,” as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, said earlier this month.

However, Stoltenberg said the situation on the front lines was very difficult, with heavy fighting and a high number of casualties.