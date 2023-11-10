Just started the National Theater Show and there are very few ticketed performances anymore. The entire digital pre-sale phase has ended and now only tickets can be reserved for the free works through the digital portal of I go to the theaterticket office in charge of festival tickets.

However, it is still possible to see some of the works that appear out of stock on the website, since the festival reserved a percentage of the total capacity of the performances for box office sales. The last tickets will be sold hours before each performance, so you will have to attend in advance.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

1

days and flowers

SPECIAL / NATIONAL THEATER EXHIBITION

“Intimate conversation that takes us hand in hand to the world of the interpreter, in which we hear about a great regret.”

Location: Center for Culture and Arts of the Ribera (Ajijic).

Category: Theater for teenagers and adults.

Presents: Scenic ingravita.

Duration approximate: 55 minutes.

Address: Later Apostles.

origin: Baja California.

2

Josefina, the Nahuala girl. Unipersonal with mask and Mexican Sign Language

SPECIAL / NATIONAL THEATER EXHIBITION

“A long time ago, people had the power to be inhabited by magical animals. (…) A jaguar, a snake, an owl or a lizard.”

Location: José Rolón Center for the Arts (Cd. Guzmán).

Category: Theater for all audiences.

Presents: Dionisiacs Theater Collective.

Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Address: Joan Alexis Robles.

origin: Veracruz.

3

TUR {landscape#1}

SPECIAL / NATIONAL THEATER EXHIBITION

“In the words of Agamben, one loves what one remembers because one remembers what one loves, because one generates a landscape around memory.”

Category: Theater for teenagers and adults.

Presents: Lichen Circuit | Contemporary art.

Approximate duration: 60 minutes.

Address: Saeed Pezeshki.

origin: Aguascalientes.

Themes

Read Also