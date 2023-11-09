Until Thursday, with at least one Azzurri fan token it is possible to vote between two different designs to choose the one that will be reproduced in the federal technical center

The home of the national team will soon also have a “signature” of the fans. The Azzurri fan tokens are in fact among the most loved and requested throughout the platform panorama and so Socios – together with the FIGC – has chosen to turn to the digital token community to have an important (and binding) opinion on a initiative involving the federal technical center of Coverciano. In fact, one project involves the creation of a new mural in the structure that hosts the Luciano Spalletti selection activities and for this purpose a survey is active on the dedicated app.

The options

All those registered on the platform can consult the vote which will be active until Thursday 9 November, with two drafts of murals to express their preference: in one drawing you can see the national team players lined up before the match and intent on singing the anthem by Mameli, in the second the group is instead represented from above while the players charge embracing each other in a circle, like when Gianluigi Buffon motivated the team on the eve of England-Italy in Coverciano.