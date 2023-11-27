A few days after the announcement of the next PAN ESPORTS GAMES, which will take place in June 2024 in Rio, Brazil, a new historic step was taken. America meets with the purpose of collaborating and working in a coordinated manner for the development of the Esports and Video Games ecosystem in the region, unifying organizations from the Caribbean, North, Central and South America under the banner of the PANAM ESPORTS COALITION. ).

How did this initiative come about?

Within the framework of the last Esports World Cup held by the International Esports Federation during the month of August in Romania, where Chile had an outstanding participation with selected teams from TEKKEN7, eFootball and PUBG Mobile, 20 countries concerned about the lack of joint initiatives in America They created what would be a principle of agreement, which would finally be ratified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that would give shape to this new institution, now called PANAM ESPORTS COALITION.

Among the focuses on which it seeks to work are:

Search for official recognition, both at the regional and national level of its members. Video game-based learning and rehabilitation Establishment of standards of excellence for related ecosystem activities, such as arbitration guidelines and dispute resolution. Regional classifications: Develop and sustainably maintain the status of the region and its competitiveness, giving rise to classifications for international competitions of the different existing federations.

For the country it is great news, since Esports Chile, which has been working alongside the International Esports Federation since 2019, mainly with the support of private parties, is part of the 20 founding members of the Panam Esports Coalition.

“We know that together we can go much further, that is why we want to open the door to working with all the organizations that want to join in collaborating, this is not a political movement, but one of unity, always thinking about the players and achieving for them the best opportunities” declares Ronnie Muñoz, Executive Director of Esports Chile.

About Esports Chile

The organization has been working since 2019 developing and holding competitions, working with municipalities, private companies, in addition to being members of the International Esports Federation and the International Phygital Sports Federation, carrying out the qualifying processes and orchestrating Chile’s participation in the last 4 World Esports Championships held in Israel, Indonesia and Romania.

