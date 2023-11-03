Marco Nasti, AC Milan striker born in 2003 on loan to Bari in Serie B. Interviewed in the program “A Tutto Campo”

Marco Nastistriker of Milan born in 2003 on loan to Bari in Serie B. Interviewed in the program “A Tutto Campo” broadcast on TeleBari frequencies, the young Rossoneri spoke about the moment of his team (fresh change on the bench from Mignani to Pasquale Marino), of his relationship with the family and those who are his role models in the field.

FAMILY: “Even as a child I always had the ball in my hand. My dad is a Napoli fan. He left me free saying to think about my future. What if I hadn’t become a footballer? I would focus on school. My mother took me to play football for the first time because I was restless and never sat still, I was a lively child. I love my brothers a lot, the little one plays for Milan. When we see each other we play video games. I care a lot about my family, I suffer a bit from the distance. I like travelling, I would like to visit the whole world.”

MODELS: “I met Ibrahimovic, he doesn’t have my style of play but I like him a lot. I like Icardi more. On the possibility of playing abroad? I would go to Spain more than to England, but the Premier League is still the Premier League.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Milan without missing any updates, stay connected to Ilmilanista to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.

November 3 – 10.56am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED