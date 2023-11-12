November 12, 2003. Twenty years ago exactly. At 10.40 local time (8.40 Italian) a tanker forces the entrance to the Maestrale base, manned by the Carabinieri, in Nassiriya, Iraq. It launched at full speed, carrying two bombers and almost 300 kilos of explosives. Carabiniere Andrea Filippa, guarding the entrance, shoots down one of the two terrorists, but the vehicle continues its mad dash. Then the explosion which, with a domino effect, blows up the ammunition depot. The toll is terrible: 28 soldiers dead, of which 19 Italians and 9 Iraqi citizens. An attack that shook Italy and beyond.

The command of the Italian Joint Task Force was located seven kilometers from Nassiriya, in a base called “White Horse”, not far from the US base in Tallil. The MSI/Iraq Regiment, made up of Carabinieri and Romanian military police, occupied two positions: the “Maestrale” base and the “Libeccio” base, both located in the center of the town of Nassiriya. The tragedy occurred at the first, which went down in history as the most serious attack suffered by the Italian army since the end of the Second World War.

The operation, called “Ancient Babylon”, had been inaugurated a few months earlier, on 15 July. 3 thousand soldiers had arrived in Iraq, including 400 members of the Carabinieri. Their tasks were multiple: maintaining order and security, training the local police, managing the airport and helping the population (food, water, medicines). They were there to “help that country recover a bit of normality”, as Marshal Antonio Lombardo recalled.

Twenty years after the massacre, the families of the victims are still asking for the granting of gold medals for military valor, to honor the memory and sacrifice of their loved ones for the nation. Of the 19 Italians who died in the Nassiriya attack, five were army soldiers and twelve carabinieri. On 12 November 2003, another twenty compatriots were injured: 15 carabinieri, four soldiers and a civilian. Below are their names, with their roles and ranks.

Massimiliano Bruno – adjutant marshal, Gold Medal of Meritorious Culture and Art Giovanni Cavallaro – second lieutenant Giuseppe Coletta – brigadier Andrea Filippa – officer Enzo Fregosi – lieutenant marshal Daniele Ghione chief marshal Horacio Majorana – officer Ivan Ghitti – brigadier Domenico Intravaia – vice brigadier Filippo Merlino – second lieutenant Alfio Ragazzi – adjutant marshal, Gold Medal of Meritorious Culture and Art Alfonso Trincone – marshal Massimo Ficuciello – captain Silvio Olla – chief marshal Alessandro Carrisi – first corporal major Emanuele Ferraro – corporal major chosen chief Pietro Petrucci – corporal major

Two civilians also died in the attack: Marco Beci, an international aid worker, and the director Stefano Rolla, who was busy with his crew filming a drama about the reconstruction of the country.