Suara.com – The statement by the Deputy General Chair of the NasDem Party, Ahmad Ali and the presidential candidate (candidate) from the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan, who stated that he did not want to interfere in the pressure experienced by the PDIP, is said to be on track.

This statement was conveyed by political observer from Al Azhar University Indonesia, Ujang Komarudin. According to him, the attitude shown by the Change Coalition is correct.

“What Ahmad Ali, Anies, said is correct, he doesn’t want to deal with things like that, even though there has been pressure for a long time,” said the Executive Director of the Indonesia Political Review as quoted by Antara, Tuesday (22/11/2023).

In fact, he assessed that the attitude expressed by the NasDem Party was proven to be consistent with Joko Widodo’s government.

“I see that NasDem consistently supports Jokowi. This means that even though NasDem has its own presidential candidate, it has a different path from Jokowi, but NasDem is consistently in government, with Jokowi,” he said.

In line with Ujang, political analyst Silvanus Alvin believes that the ‘fight back’ attitude shown by PDIP shows inconsistency. Not only that, he revealed that this could cause confusion among the public which could have an impact on influencing public perception.

NasDem’s attitude

Previously it was reported, Deputy General Chair of the NasDem Party, Ahmad Ali, emphasized that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka were common enemies in the 2024 presidential election.

“So once again, a coalition for change will never build a coalition whose spirit is anger and hatred,” said Ali in his statement, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

In this case, Ali also dismissed the statement from the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD who admitted that they had communicated because they were both experiencing pressure from the authorities.

Ali said that the Change Coalition would not engage in politics through hateful means. He also denied the narrative that Prabowo-Gibran was a common enemy of TPN.

Furthermore, Ali asked PDIP, which is one of the coalition parties supporting Ganjar-Mahfud, not to be sad easily and instead create a narrative of hatred.

“PDIP is a very old party, very experienced and used to dealing with things, so don’t be a crybaby,” said Ahmad Ali.

On the other hand, the Change Coalition, said Ali, invites candidate pairs and coalitions competing in the 2024 elections to contest positively.

“This is good for NasDem, because they know where their focus should be. Anies mentioned ‘pressures’ in public forums, but they did not make the narrative the main focus,” he explained.

TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Feel Pressured

Meanwhile, Hasto Kristiyanto admitted that they were experiencing pressure. He conveyed this by alluding to the intervention of the Constitutional Court (MK).

“Yes, the pressure is there, especially since this is also related. If we look at the constitution alone, it can be intervened, but the judiciary. Let alone anything else,” said Hasto at a hotel in Central Jakarta, Saturday (18/11/2023) as quoted by Suara.com .

He said the pressure was like that experienced by his colleague at PDIP, Adian Napitupulu. Then there was pressure on the Executive Director of Charta Politika Indonesia, Yunarto Wijaya, who revealed the issue of Ganjar-Mahfud MD’s increasing electability.