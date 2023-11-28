The historic motocross racer from Fara Novarese changes name and becomes Kawasaki Dirt Arena

November 28, 2023

Kawasaki is the first motorcycle manufacturer in Europe to present “its” sports system. Only in the USA has it already been done, now it’s Italy’s turn. The historic cross-drone of Fara Novarese changes its name and becomes Kawasaki Dirt Arena. So let’s find out together what’s new in this project.

First of all, the circuit is “branded” Kawasaki Dirt Arena right from the entrance. The plant will become official Kawasaki Italia test area, obviously for the offroad division.

The facility which has numerous circuits for various disciplines will remain open to all, but in addition there will be the possibility of renting the entire Kawasaki range. We talk about cross but also about enduro, ATV and minibike.

The paths are there and they are promising. It is joined at the cross-track an ATV area, one dedicated to flat track, an enduro line in the woods and a sling. It would be great, we advised them, if they managed to combine the enduro line with the tape, so as to create a longer route for lovers of the approved cleat.

Brava Kawasaki Italia therefore, a nice initiative, not even 1 hour from Milan.