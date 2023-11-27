On Monday, Dorna Sports – the commercial rights holder of MotoGP – announced that it will not allow RNF Racing to remain part of the grid next year.

According to the statement, the decision was taken due to “repeated infringements and violations of the participation agreement which have affected the public image of MotoGP”.

This follows news spread over the weekend of the Valencian Community Grand Prix that the team – and in particular title sponsor and majority shareholder CryptoDATA – was in financial difficulties and a takeover by a third-party company was possible. American company.

Former team principal of the RNF team, Razlan Razali, told Motorsport.com on Monday that all the blame for the team’s rejection from MotoGP lies with CryptoDATA and confirmed that there are suppliers who have not yet been paid.

Dorna’s statement reads that “the Selection Committee will examine the requests for a new Independent Team, using Aprilia motorcycles, to join the MotoGP class grid for 2024”.

Motorsport.com has learned that it is Trackhouse Racing, an American team owned by Justin Marks and Armando Christian Perez.

Trackhouse made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2021 Daytona 500 and has since notched four victories with Ross Chastain and a historic victory in Chicago with Shane Van Gisbergen this year.

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Trackhouse will follow the official submission process to enter the grid, renting the two slots vacated by the RNF, and will have to meet all Dorna requirements to be considered a viable option. It will also have to have the support of a manufacturer, which will be Aprilia.

According to Motorsport.com, Trackhouse investors want the team to expand from North America and onto the world stage, and the owners believe MotoGP is the best place to do so.

A source close to Aprilia says that an official announcement will arrive in the next few days, but that the Italian manufacturer – which won two Grands Prix in 2023 – is satisfied with the Trackhouse project.

Trackhouse will form closer working ties with Aprilia than RNF had, and the source says the partnership on a technical level will be similar to the one Ducati has with Pramac.

Aprilia is working to provide one of the two riders – Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, who have a direct contract with the manufacturer, with a 2024 bike next year.

However, given the time pressure to pool all the resources to create a third production bike, this is no guarantee.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Raul Fernandez, RNF MotoGP Racing

Trackhouse’s plan was to land on the grid in 2025, but it has now been accelerated due to problems at the RNF, which is why it is not possible to commit to two factory bikes next season.

RNF’s current structure will remain in place under the Trackhouse banner, given its knowledge of Aprilia already this year, while all commercial aspects of the structure will be managed by the new management.

At Tuesday’s Valencia test, Raul Fernandez will ride the Aprilia with the factory’s official mechanics (Oliveira is out due to injury), while the RNF team will take a winter rest before receiving new contracts with Trackhouse in the new year.

Motorsport.com has already contacted Trackhouse for further comment.

