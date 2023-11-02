Seeing objects in the cosmos up close can lead to some surprises, such as the heart of Pluto or the enormous reserves of frozen water on Mars. NASA’s Lucy probe flew by its first asteroid on Wednesday, or so mission controllers believed. When the images reached Earth, they discovered that it was not one asteroid, but two.

A binary asteroid system. On November 1, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft flew by the small asteroid Dinkinesh. It was its first objective and, more than anything, a test of its ability to autonomously track an object as it flies by at 16,000 kilometers per hour. The images were taken in just 13 seconds.

Belonging to the main asteroid belt, Dinkinesh turned out to be a binary pair of asteroids. The photos of Lucy captured 430 km from the asteroid do not deceive: Dinkinesh has a small moon. The team estimates that the largest body measures approximately 790 meters on its widest side, while the smallest asteroid measures 220 m.

Living up to its name. Dinkinesh means “you are wonderful” in the Amharic language, spoken in northern and central Ethiopia. The asteroid was named after the fossil named Lucy that revolutionized our understanding of human evolution after its discovery in the Afar region of Ethiopia in 1974.

Although the fossil is popularly known as Lucy in the Western world (after the Beatles song, which was played at the paleontologists’ camp), in Ethiopia it was given the name Dinkinesh. The name was chosen to reflect the importance and beauty of the discovery, and is now appropriate for an asteroid that came with a pleasant surprise. Dinkinesh has also become the smallest main belt asteroid imaged up close.

The first of many asteroids. Lucy was launched in October 2021 with the intention of visiting seven asteroids, but then two Jupiter Trojan asteroids (a large group of objects that share the planet’s orbit around the Sun) were added. With the addition of Dinkinesh to test his instruments and now this unknown satellite, there will be 11 in total.

Lucy will arrive in 2025 at Donaldjohanson, a 4 km diameter asteroid in the asteroid belt (the name is also a reference to the fossil Lucy, in this case the last name of its discoverer). In 2027, it will pass Eurybates (larger than the previous one, 40 km) and its moon Queta. Then by Polymele, a reddish P-type asteroid, 21 km in diameter. Then through Leucus, type D and 40 km. And already at the end of 2028 by Orus, type D and 51 km. P- and D-type asteroids are reminiscent of the icy objects in the Kuiper Belt, beyond the orbit of Neptune.

High resolution photos. Lucy will not approach Jupiter, as the Trojan asteroids share their orbit at two stable points known as Lagrange points L4 and L5, and are either ahead or behind the planet. Instead, Lucy will capture high-resolution photos of asteroids and is expected to be able to discern elephant-sized craters, even at expected distances of a thousand kilometers.

Lucy is expected to become the first probe to return from the outer solar system for a gravitational assist. Its orbit is very stable and it could be in it for millions of years. It is also the most distant mission to use solar panels. They are shaped like paipais and caused problems after their launch, so they have not been able to be fully deployed.

Imagen | NASA/Goddard/SwRI/ASU

