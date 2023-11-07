The metaverse has reached space. Or more surprising: an HTC product will fly to the International Space Station on a SpaceX cargo ship as part of a NASA experiment to improve the mental health of astronauts.

HTC virtual reality glasses fly to the ISS. HTC’s VIVE Focus 3 glasses will be launched to the International Space Station on a Dragon resupply ship on November 9 (barring launch delays).

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency will be the first to use them to measure their effects on his mental health. Mogensen and other astronauts will wear the glasses for more than half a year before returning home with the rest of the Crew-7 mission crew. Experiment participants will perform “flight test sessions comprised of viewing virtual reality videos and quizzes,” according to NASA.

Adapted to operate in microgravity. The experiment arises from an agreement between the space agency and the company XRHealth, which mixes health with virtual reality. XRHealth and HTC’s VIVE division collaborated with a software consultancy called Nord-Space Aps to design a virtual reality simulator adapted to the microgravity conditions of space.

A microgravity environment like the ISS can be particularly challenging for goggles like the VIVE Focus 3, especially in targeting and tracking, as these devices typically use gravity to align your view. Glasses previously sent into space caused motion sickness and proved useless for reading content. The XRHealth simulator uses a tracking method based on physical controls.

Astronauts and mental health disorders. The experiment seeks to help astronauts with mental health problems associated with long-term trips in space, such as isolation, stress and the feeling of confinement and lack of privacy.

Although astronauts are selected after exhaustive psychological tests and must undergo leadership and interpersonal skills training… they end up living for months with a handful of people in a small space, so space agencies continue studying ways to improve their conditions. .

The results could be applied on Earth. Astronauts will track their mental health and the effect of the glasses with a European Space Agency app called EveryWear that was previously used to measure food intake.

The results will be studied and adapted to the general public to try to find applications in stress management, especially for anxiety conditions, post-traumatic stress disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

As for HTC, Cher Wang, president and co-founder of the brand, has defined this mission as “a great honor and proof of the innovative spirit of your company.” Wang has also pointed out that we are living in a historic moment for virtual reality.

Image | Astronaut Megan McArthur testing augmented reality glasses on the International Space Station in 2021 (NASA)

