NASA, the space agency par excellence, is preparing for the launch of NASA+, its own streaming service. This project, which was previously in beta, will be open to the public around the world starting November 8.

The best news is that, taking into account the current streaming landscape, NASA has reported that will not require subscriptions or bombard you with adswhich makes it a gift literally brought space for the most fans.

Live coverage of NASA events and an in-depth look at its missions such as rocket launches, astronauts investigating other planets or its famous rovers doing their thing, is what awaits you. But that is not all; This service comes with a selection of original videos that will help you explore space in a unique way.

This launch of NASA+ is just one part of NASA’s digital transformation. The agency is revolutionizing its online presence, with a new website and an improved app that will make interacting with them easier and get you hooked.

The launch of NASA+ arrives at the exact moment: this is all that remains to come

Surely they have done it consciously, since NASA is preparing to send four astronauts to the Moon after more than half a century. The Artemis II mission, scheduled for November 2024, seeks to mark a milestone in space exploration.

This mission will send astronauts on a flight around this satellite. In just over 10 days, they will travel 7,400 kilometers beyond the far side of the Moon. The flight will take them further into the solar system than anyone has traveled before.

The goal of this mission is to confirm that NASA’s spacecraft systems are ready to take a crew into deep space. Once the lucky four are known, NASA is already thoroughly preparing them for this great adventure.

With NASA+, you will have the opportunity to closely follow this incredible space trip—and all those that have been scheduled for the future—and be able to enjoy images of the Earth and the Moon from space in a similar way to them.