NASA has launched its first complete tour of the International Space Station (ISS) narrated in Spanish, guided by the astronaut of Hispanic origin Frank Rubio. This event marks a milestone in the history of space exploration and scientific dissemination, bringing space closer to a broader and more diverse audience.

The video, available on the “NASA en Español” YouTube channel, has already captured the attention of thousands of viewers. In it, Frank Rubio, who just completed a record 371-day mission in space, takes viewers on a detailed tour of the station, from the Harmony module to the impressive dome, offering a unique window to the world from Earth orbit.

Frank Rubio shares his experience and knowledge gained during his time in space, providing a glimpse into daily life and scientific work on the ISS. The shots of the Earth are spectacular as it flies over Africa from space.

His story not only highlights technology and research, but also underscores the importance of international cooperation in advancing science and space exploration.

On this tour, handling the camera himself, he floats to the different corners of what has been his home for 10 months. He shows us astronauts exercising, the spectacular Russian module or the capsule from which he will soon return to Earth.

The International Space Station has been inhabited intermittently for 23 years

The video is more than just a tour; It is an immersion in the daily life of the station. Rubio describes what it’s like to live in microgravity, from sleeping in rooms with no “up” or “down,” to performing experiments that wouldn’t be possible on Earth.

The International Space Station, continuously inhabited for more than 23 years, has become a scientific laboratory where research is carried out in various disciplines such as biology, human physiology and physical sciences.

Who is NASA astronaut Frank Rubio?

On his first mission, Frank Rubio completed approximately 5,936 orbits around Earth, traveling more than 253 million kilometers, a distance comparable to 328 round trips to the Moon. These figures, along with his narrative, illustrate the magnitude of the mission and NASA’s commitment to space exploration.

It is tour of the International Space Station in Spanish is particularly significant, not only for its educational value, but also for its ability to inspire future generations of Spanish-speaking scientists and engineers.