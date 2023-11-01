Not only the James Webb Telescope captures spectacular photos of space. NASA has specialized telescopes such as the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the new X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE). Together they have done an “x-ray” of this spectacular ghostly cosmic hand.

What we see is, in reality, the pulsar PSR B1509-58 and its pulsar wind nebula MSH 15-52, which is 16,000 light years from Earthaccording to the NASA website.

Most celestial events are measured in millions of years, but sometimes they occur in our time. About 1,500 years ago, a giant star in our galaxy ran out of fuel. The star collapsed on itself and formed an extremely dense object called neutron star.

The pulsar and the ghostly hand

Rotating neutron stars with strong magnetic fields, or pulsars, are laboratories of extreme physics, with conditions that cannot be reproduced on Earth.

Young pulsars can create jets of matter and antimatter that move away from the pulsar’s poles, along with an intense wind, forming a “pulsar wind nebula“. This is what we see in NASA photo in the shape of a ghostly hand:

X-ray: NASA/CXC/Stanford Univ./R. Romani et al. (Chandra); NASA/MSFC (IXPE); Infared: NASA/JPL-Caltech/DECaPS; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/J. Schmidt

The white dot at the base of the hand is the pulsar, and the ghostly purple hand is the pulsar wind nebula.

This nebula was discovered years ago, but for the first time andThe new X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) telescope has spent 15 days x-raying the pulsarwith help from the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Together they have been able to measure the polarization of the pulsar. “The IXPE data provide us with the first map of the magnetic field of the hand,” explains Roger Romani of Stanford University. “The charged particles that produce the X-rays travel along the magnetic field, determining the basic shape of the nebula, much like the bones in a person’s hand do.”

“We have discovered the life history of superenergetic matter and antimatter particles around the pulsar,” explains co-author Niccolò Di Lalla, also from Stanford. “This teaches us how pulsars can act as particle accelerators.”

There is life beyond the James Webb telescope. In reality, most telescopes measure different values, and they complement each other.

The x-ray that NASA has carried out on this pulsar and its ghostly hand-shaped nebula, reveal new data about its magnetic field. They will be very useful for the study of particle accelerators.