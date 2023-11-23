A video call from space? Now it’s possible. NASA has managed to transmit messages via laser beams over a distance of almost 16 million kilometers, equal to forty times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. All in about a minute. A revolutionary discovery that opens up interesting future prospects.

During the experiment, NASA used laser photons that took about fifty seconds to travel from the spacecraft to the Hale telescope at the Palomar observatory in California. The transceiver capable of guaranteeing the connection is the one installed on the Psyche probe, sent into space in the main asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter. Psyche, the fourteenth space mission of the Discovery program, was launched on October 13, should remain on the mission for almost six years and fly past Mars.

It is the first time in history that optical communications have flowed this far, eventually reaching deep space. Prior to this attempt, NASA had used radio waves to communicate with orbiting facilities. The use of lasers to send messages represents a new frontier not only in space communication, but also in view of future discoveries: NASA’s goal, in fact, is to be able to build a “fast highway” of communication along which to send messages towards Mars in a reasonable time, made up of seconds or a few minutes.