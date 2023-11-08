We knew this day would come and finally, it is here. NASA has launched more than just rockets: the American space agency has just launched your own streaming platform. We are talking about NASA+, a free proposal that seeks to make an entire universe of space-related content available to the public, both already released and yet to be released.

Since its founding in 1958, NASA has collected an enormous amount of material about its missions and scientific research. It is no secret that many of these resources were available on the web, but now perhaps it was not so easy to find them. Now NASA offers it to us under a scheme similar to that of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or the free Pluto TV.

Live shows, documentaries and more

As we say, the idea of ​​the American agency seems to go beyond the simple fact of making its videos and images available to people. Content will come in the form of archived content (e.g. past releases), live streams, documentaries and series. Some are already available; others will arrive over time to keep the service active.

Another similarity that the platform has in relation to other streaming proposals is that it has its own application to enjoy it from a wide variety of devices. NASA, however, did not want to launch an independent app, but has updated the NASA apps already available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV with a section dedicated to NASA+.

What is missed, however, is the presence of the application on PlayStation or Xbox, consoles that are usually used by many users to consume streaming content on your television located in the living room. The applications, in addition, do not seem to support downloading content to enjoy offline, an important alternative for those trips in which there is no connectivity.





Homepage of NASA+

Getting started with NASA+ is as simple as entering plus.nasa.gov from any browser. The platform is presented with a main screen in English where we find a navigation menu typical of the NASA page, that is, it has nothing to do directly with the streaming platform. On the lower level we find the platform’s navigation bar.

NASA+ proposes us to discover content through topics such as humans in space, the solar system, the universe, originals, documentaries or history. The page, as we say, it is in english and, at least at this time, there are no Spanish subtitles available. One of the topics, yes, is Spanish. There, precisely, many of the agency’s contents are grouped in this language.





One of the contents in Spanish on NASA+

For example, we will be able to see ‘Yo soy Artemis’, a production that seeks to reflect the contribution of Hispanic NASA employees to projects such as Artemis, which seeks to bring about the return of humans to the Moon. There is also content for children in Spanish, such as astronaut Fran Rubio exploring a graphic novel or explaining how the deep space network works.





This is what the NASA application looks like on iOS

Continuing with the design of the platform, the navigation menu also groups the series. We find ‘NASA Explorers’, which talks about the OSIRIS-REx mission, ‘Mars a Minute’, focused on discovering the mysteries of Mars in episodes of no more than one minute, and ‘Other Worlds’, which features the Telescope as its protagonist. James Web Space and allows us to delve deeper into his findings.





Categories currently available on NASA+

This first view also provides access to scheduled events and the video search engine. If we scroll down we find upcoming events, with the possibility of seeing the schedule in which they are scheduled, content on the topics of inspiration, NASA icons, scientific wonders, etc. In any case, below we have a much more complete topic explorer.

NASA+ is a reality. Now it’s time to explore the platform in depth to, perhaps, find hidden treasures among its contents. Let us remember that there is more content to come. Some are also shown as a preview with a countdown to their release date. The American space agency has entered the world of streaming. Will the platform take off? In time we will know.

