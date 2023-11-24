The Perseverance rover and its companion, the small Ingenuity helicopter, have been stationed on Mars without receiving instructions from NASA. On the other side of the Martian equator, Curiosity is also cut off. The communications outage affects all active missions on Mars, but starting tomorrow, the robots will finally have news from Earth.

No news from Earth

About every two years, Earth and Mars are on opposite sides of the Sun, known as solar conjunction. Since the orbits of both planets have different inclinations, it is rare for Mars to be completely hidden by the star, but this year just that happened. For a day and a half, the Sun did not allow us to see the red planet and blocked all signals between the Martian missions and the terrestrial antennas.

That perfect alignment occurred on November 17-18. However, the space agencies stopped sending signals to their ships a week before, and will not resume contact until a week later. This is done for security: although the blockage is not total, the charged particles from the Sun They could interfere with the signals in the days around the conjunction.

The problem is not so much with the signals that reach us from Mars (if data is lost, you just have to ask the spacecraft to send it again), but with the signals that are sent from Earth. A partial command could confuse a probe or robot, putting its mission at risk.

Working ahead

Mission controllers plan the two-week break in advance, sending simple task lists so that the probes continue observing the red planet from above and the robots continue to hold up from the surface in good health. NASA does not send commands to its robots since November 11but is preparing to resume activity from the 25th.





Perseverance and Ingenuity in the places where they were parked

Both Perseverance and Ingenuity sent images at the beginning of the month of the places where they would be parked. They haven’t exactly been inactive. Before the conjunction, NASA controllers programmed Ingenuity to take a photo every so often of the sand in its field of view. In this way, they will know more about how grains of sand move on Mars and will take advantage of the days that the helicopter has not been able to fly.

NASA is not the only space agency that has taken action during the conjunction. The European Space Agency (ESA) has two active probes on Mars: ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter and Mars Express, one of the longest-lived European missions. Mars Express has completed 20 years since its launch in 2023 and this has been its tenth conjunction. However, this was the first time that, during that day and a half, communication with the probe became impossible.

ESA took the same precautions as NASA, sending its probes the equivalent of three or four weeks of instructions in early November. The agency hopes to resume regular communications in early December.

Image | ESA’s New Norcia antenna, which has not been able to send instructions to Mars Express these weeks (D. O’Donnell/ESA)

