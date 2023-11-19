Learn the most fearsome dojutsu techniques in all of Naruto.

Sasuke Uchiha has been one of the few characters who have used Rinnegan and Sharingan

Join the conversation

One of the reasons why this is one of the best shonen anime is because it has incredible characters. Each ninja has their own skills and distinctive features, but some stand out for having the eyes of the ninjas from the world of Naruto, which give them extraordinary powers. These eye skills They are known in the Naruto universe as dojutsus. and they are techniques inherited in clans that serve to have an advantage in combat in different ways.

Some of these clans are the Uchiha, the Hyuga, the Otsutsuki and the Kaguya. Each one has their own type of dojutsu, with different characteristics and power levels. If you want to know more, in this article we show you the best Naruto characters with special eyes, from the famous Sharingan even the legendary Rinnegan.

These are the strongest dojutsu in the Naruto universe

If you are a Naruto fan, you probably already know what are the types of dojutsu who have earned the respect of people in the Ninja world. Definitely, these are very dangerous techniques that every follower should know. Next, I’ll show you what they are. the most powerful eyes of all.

Byakugan

The Byakugan is the dōjutsu of the Hyūga clan, one of the most prestigious in Konoha. This eye allows you to see the flow of chakra within the body, as well as the pressure points that regulate it. At the same time, it has a field of almost 360 degree vision, while you can increase your range and see through solid objects, allowing you to detect hidden enemies or traps. Some most famous techniques of the Byakugan Son el Juken, el Hakke Rokujūyon Sho y el Hakkesho Kaiten.

Ketsuryugan

This belongs to the Chinoike clan, which was exterminated by the Uchiha clan. This eye has a red color with a horizontal line as a pupil and allows blood to be manipulated, both their own and that of others, thus being able to generate blood weapons, control people’s bodies and more. The Ketsuryugan has very dangerous techniques that could defeat A cualquiera al instante, como el Ketsuryu Ninjutsu, el Ketsuryu Genjutsu y el Chinoike no Mai.

Sharingan

The Sharingan is one of the most famous of all and also one of the most powerful in ninja history. This is inherited from the Uchiha clan and is known for being red with black marks called tomoe, which can vary in number and shape depending on the types of Sharingan used in combat. With this dojutsu, the user is able to copy the techniques and the enemy’s movements, as well as anticipating their actions. Additionally, it is possible to use genjutsu, illusions, and other abilities that depend on the level of the usersuch as Amaterasu, Tsukuyomi and Susanoo.

Mangekyō Sharingan

Practically, it is the evolution of the Sharingan and is only achieved by witness the death of a person very dear This eye has a unique design for each user and grants even more powerful abilities than the normal Sharingan. However, The Mangekyo Sharingan has a pricesince each time it is used, vision is lost, so the user can go blind if you use it too much. This dojutsu has exclusive techniques, such as Kamui, Kotoamatsukami or Izanagi.

Tenseigan

The Tenseigan comes from the direct descendants of the Sage of the Six Paths, so he belongs to the Otsutsuki clan. this eye It has a light blue color with white lines that create a silhouette similar to that of a flower. It is a dojutsu that is obtained by combining the Byakugan with the chakra del clan Otsutsuki and allows control of all forms of energy, both natural and artificial.

On the other hand, the Tenseigan can generate a protective sphere called Tenseigan Chakra Mode that increases the user’s strength and speed. Some of the most impressive techniques that it provides are the Gudodama, the Shinra Tensei and the Chibaku Tensei.

Rinnegan

This eye has a purple color with concentric waves and is achieved by possessing the chakra of Indra and Ashura, the children of the Sage of the Six Paths. This would explain why Nagato has the Rinnegan and how he is able to use it. the six natures of the chakraas well as the six pathways of painwhich are skills that range from summoning to resurrection.

Other feats that can be do with this dojutsu is to create a gigantic avatar called Gedo Mazo, who is capable of absorbing the chakra of any living being. Furthermore, he has legendary techniques in your arsenalsuch as the Shinra Tensei, the Banshō Ten’in and the Chibaku Tensei.

Rinne Sharingan

The Rinne Sharingan is the rarest dōjutsu there is and only it has been possessed by Kaguya Otsutsuki, the mother of the Sage of the Six Paths. This eye has a red color with nine tomoe and is located on the user’s forehead with a size larger than a standard eye and in a vertical position. With it you can apply the most fearsome power of all, better known as the Infinite Tsukuyomi, a genjutsu that traps all of humanity in an eternal sleep. The Rinne Sharingan can also travel between dimensions, create portals or alter realitywhile it is also said to be the all-seeing eye.

Join the conversation