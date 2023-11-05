After hearing the news of his birthday, we now have news about this game for Nintendo Switch. We are talking about Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, which will arrive on the hybrid console shortly.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

We bring a new official gameplay. Remember that the game launches on November 17, 2023 with these editions available. The video below shows us unpublished scenes focused on Team Azuma’s secret techniques. You can see it below:

What do you think? You have our coverage of the game here. Let’s liven up the wait!

Fuente.