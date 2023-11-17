NARUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is the new episode in the Ultimate Ninja STORM seriesnow available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, boasting a tight-knit roster.

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available in the following editions:

Standard Edition (base game). Deluxe Edition, which adds the Season Pass to the base game. The Season Pass contains 5 characters that will be announced later. This edition also includes the Season Pass Bonus (1 costume) and the Deluxe Bonus (1 costume).

Ultimate Editionwhich includes all the same content as the Deluxe Edition, also adding the Ultimate Bonus with 5 costumes and 2 accessories.

Collector’s Editionwhich includes the base game, a steelbook box, 2 exclusive figurines and a special reversible cover. Premium Collector Edition, available only in the Bandai Namco Store, which contains the base game, 2 figurines, a steelbook, a special reversible cover, 6 collector cards, 1 official scroll, the Season Pass, the Season Pass Bonus, as well as the Deluxe and Ultimate Bonuses.

The Nostalgic Anime Song & Item Pack is also now available, which includes 5 iconic songs from the NARUTO anime and 3 in-game items. With this package, players will be able to listen to some famous Naruto songs by changing the music during games. Additionally, the Sound Ultimate Bundle is also available on Steam with a limited-time offer only