The film based on the beloved manga/anime, Naruto, already has a screenwriter. Let’s hope they make a good live-action adaptation!

It’s been 10 years since Lionsgate acquired the rights to Naruto and it looks like it’s finally getting going. To make it a reality, they have the screenwriter Tasha Huo who has been in charge of episodes of The Witcher: Origin of Blood, she is also responsible for the Red Sonja movie (2024) and series such as Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Mighty Nein.

For now, we have little information about the project, but it seems that they are looking for Asian actors for the main roles. So, we will have to pay attention to the news that appears about this adaptation of Naruto. Since it can be something tremendous and a brutal success or another great disappointment. Since it is not the same to replicate what they have done with One Piece and do something similar to Knights of the Zodiac (2023).

What is the manga/anime about?

Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the story revolves around Naruto Uzumaki, a hyperactive young ninja despised by his village, Konoha, because he carries the Nine-Tailed Fox inside him, a very powerful beast that attacked the village some time ago. Naruto dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of the village, to gain the respect of his peers.

The series explores the adventures and growth of Naruto from his childhood to adulthood, showing his progress as a ninja, his friendships and rivalries. Throughout his journey, the protagonist meets other young ninjas, such as Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, forming a team with them under the tutelage of Kakashi Hatake.

Naruto’s desire to become Hokage leads him to participate in missions, face challenges, and overcome dangerous battles against powerful enemies, including Orochimaru, the Akatsuki organization, and other renegade ninjas. Additionally, he discovers the true story of his origin and the purpose of the Nine-Tailed Fox.

The plot explores themes such as friendship, redemption, sacrifice, and self-improvement, showing Naruto’s growth not only as a skilled ninja, but also as a compassionate and brave individual who seeks peace and recognition in his village.

Do you like this manga/anime? Do you want to see a movie? I would have preferred a series from a streaming platform to compete with One Piece, since Naruto's story is long and complex, so many things will have to be left out in a movie.

