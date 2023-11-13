Why can’t Kakashi deactivate his Sharingan and how did he get the technique in the first place?

These are the possible reasons why Kakashi cannot deactivate the Sharingan.

The story of Naruto has many extremely outstanding characters who, thanks to their personality, skills and qualities, have been able to become one of the most loved by fans, being one of those favorite characters of the followers of this work. none other than Kakashi HatakeNaruto’s teacher.

Throughout the story, various details have been revealed regarding him and the other main characters of the work, so that fans can get to know them a little better; However, one aspect that has been a great mystery regarding Kakashi for a long time is the why this character never deactivates his Sharinganand even, for many fans, it is also an enigma how he obtained this technique in the first place.

Regarding these two big questions related to Kakashi and his Sharingan, below we will explain why the character has a Sharingan and why he can’t deactivate it Never.

Why can’t Kakashi deactivate the Sharingan?

In the story of Naruto, There is no definitive answer to this question. regarding Kakashi, which has become one of the greatest mysteries related to the character, along with the great enigma of why he always wears a mask.

However, since there is no official answer to this question, fans have created their own theories and speculations about the possible reasons why Kakashi cannot deactivate the Sharingan.

One such fan theory proposes that Kakashi, not being an Uchiha, does not have the ability to fully control and master the skill, as if to activate and deactivate it at will. It is likely that the shinobi had some afraid of deactivating the Sharingan and losing itwhich would not only take away an ability, but would also mean losing a gift from one of his greatest friends.

On the other hand, fans also have the theory that Kakashi cannot deactivate the Sharingan because, considering that Obito gave him his eye with the technique activated, probably can’t be disabledbut it may be in a certain way it has remained in that statewithout Kakashi being able to have control over the technique to activate and deactivate it whenever he wants.

None of these theories have been confirmed or debunked. by the creator of the story, but both sound logical and coherent enough to explain the possible reasons why Kakashi never deactivates the sharingan.

How did Kakashi get the Sharingan?

Now, as to why Kakashi has the Sharingan if he is not a member of the Uchiha Clan nor does he have any direct connection to this clan, For this there is a concrete and definitive answer..

When she was young, while on a mission together with her teammates, Obito and Rin, the latter was trapped, so Kakashi went to save her along with Obito, and He was seriously wounded by an enemy in his left eye on the way to find his companion.

After rescuing Rin, just when they were about to escape from the cave they were in, there was a collapse that ended up causing a large rock to crush the entire right side of Obito’s body, who, sensing that he was about to die, die, decided grant his left eye and sharingan to Kakashi as a gift for becoming a Jounin.

In a nutshell, Kakashi’s Sharingan was basically an extremely special gift from one of his companions, with whom, although at first he did not get along so well, he was finally able to establish a great friendship, and who remained with him through his eye throughout history even after having presumably been crushed to death under that rock.

