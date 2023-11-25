Join the conversation

Among the most powerful and prominent organizations and groups that exist in the history of Naruto, we can find the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mistalso known simply as the Seven Swordsmen of the Mistwho, as their name suggests, is a group of seven ninjas who carry swords with special abilities and powers.

Next, we will explain more details about the Seven Swordsmen of the Mistsuch as, for example, what this organization is, who all its known members have been, the swords that each of them carried, as well as the abilities that these weapons gave them.

What are the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist? Who are the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist and what are their swords?

What are the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist?

In the story of Naruto we can find various extremely powerful and prominent organizations and clansmade up of technically all the characters that are part of this story.

Some of those most notable organizations that exist in Naruto are none other than Akatsuki, Kara, the Sound Four, Root, and the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, a group we will talk about in this post.

And the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist turn out to be an organization made up, as its name indicates, of Seven sword-bearing shinobi from Kirigakurebut these are not just any ninjas, but rather they are considered the best ninjas/swordsmen.

The members who joined this organization were those individuals who, upon exiting the Blood Mist graduation exams, passed with the greatest skills in battle.

Over the years, there have been various members, but, as the name implies, there can only be seven swordsmen at a time. It should also be noted that the vast majority of the shinobi who were part of this organization are no longer alive.

Who are the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist and what are their swords?

Each of the members that made up this organization carried a Kirigakure sword., which is quite obvious, because they are called “the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist” for a reason. As mentioned above, there are several characters who have been part of the organization throughout history, although most of them have already died.

Next, all known members who have been part of this organization throughout the history of Naruto.

Juzo Biwa – Kubikiribocho

He was a jonin from Kirigakure, who, in the anime, was also part of Akatsuki, being Itachi’s partner, and was also a member of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. bearer of the Kubikiribocho.

This is a gigantic sword, resembling a butcher’s knife, having a hole in the top and a semicircle near the handle, these two holes apparently being for interrogation purposes. this sword has the ability to regenerate itself making use of the iron of the blood shed by his victims.

Fuguki Suikazan – Samehada

He was a high-ranking ninja from the Kirigakure Village, who was also part of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, being one of the strongest ninjas who were part of this organization. In addition, He was Kisame Hoshigaki’s mentor and superior.who would end up killing him.

As for his sword, the Samehada, its power and technique are based on the absorption of chakra, which “feeds,” so to speak, the sword. The Samehada was created from shark scales, and, thanks to the chakra it absorbs from its enemies, it has the ability to grow larger, heal its wearer or transfer chakra to it, and even merge with its wearer.

This sword has a life of its ownso it is extremely loyal to its wearer, even being able to attack opponents independently, as well as having the ability to store things inside its body.

Mangetsu Hozuki – Hiramekarei

He was a shinobi member of the Hozuki Clan, older brother of Suigetsu Hozuki, and was also one of the members of the first generation of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. His power level was such that he was able to use all the swords, although The sword he carried was the Hiramekarei.

This sword has a huge, wide, flat blade, with two notches near its base, and two handles that are connected to each other by a short length of cable. As for the powers of this sword, it allows its user to store chakra in it, with which they can form different weapons once the wielder utters the Hiramekarei Release command.

Raiga Kurosuki – Kiba

He was a Jonin from Kirigakure, a member of the ANBU, and a member and founder of the Kurosuki Family, who, in addition, also He was part of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist.

In this organization, it was the sword bearer Kiba, which is actually two small-medium sized swords compared to the other swords, which have two spikes, and turn out to be the sharpest weapons in the organization. Through the Chakra Flow of the Lightning Element, swords allow their wielder to make them much sharperwhich is why they have been called “Lightning Swords”.

Akebino Blood – Kabutowari

This character was a shinobi from Kirigakure, who, like the other characters that have been presented, was part of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, being the kabutowari sword bearer.

This sword is basically made up of a kind of ax and a hammer that are joined together by a leather strip. When attacking, the wielder can use the ax part to make a crack in the opponent’s weapon, later using the hammer part to hit the back of the ax, as if it were a nail, and thus break the opponent’s weapon. enemy, leaving him defenseless.

Kushimaru Kuriarare – Nuibari

He was a prominent shinobi who was known for committing acts of extreme cruelty, such as killing his own master, and was also one of the members of the initial generation of Swordsmen of the Mist. Nuibari sword bearer.

The Nuibari, whose name translates as “Sewing Needle”, is a sword that, as its name indicates, has a Appearance and function quite similar to a sewing needle, having a long shape and a long, thin cord resembling a tied thread. With this sword, the wielder can pierce multiple targets at once, and use the thread to create knots and entangle each of his enemies.

Jinpachi Munashi – Shibuki

He was one of the members of the initial generation of the organization of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist of the Kirigakure Village, being the bearer of the powerful sword known as Shibuki.

La espada Shibuki combines the art of fencing with the use of Explosive Sealsthus, consists of a narrow blade, a wide platform, and a scroll filled with Explosive Seals that is deployed on the platform, and detonated once the opponent is close enough to said platform.

Zabuza Momochi – Kubikiribocho

He was the first antagonist to be introduced in the entire history of Naruto, in the first of the arcs of this work, and a member of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. Like Juzo, he was a wielder of the Kubikiribocho sword..

Kisame Hoshigaki – Samehada

Known as the Monster of the Hidden Mist, he was one of the members of the Akatsuki criminal organization, Itachi’s previous partner in said group, as well as he used to be a member of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. Like Fuguki Suikazan, he was a wielder of the Samehada sword..

Chojuro – Hiramekarei

This character is currently the Sixth Mizukage, and is the only member of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist who is still alive. Like Mangetsu Hozuki, he was the wielder of the Hiramekarei sword..

Ameyuri Ringo – Kiba

She was the only female member who was part of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist in the history of Naruto, being, like Raiga Kurosuki, the wielder of the Kiba swords. It is said that he died of an incurable disease.

Join the conversation